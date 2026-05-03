Kuwait's foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Monday Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss defense, regional crises, bilateral ties as Ankara backs US-Iran talks

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will visit Türkiye on Monday and meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan for talks, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the talks, Fidan is expected to discuss steps to strengthen mechanisms established to further advance bilateral relations, the sources said.

He is also expected to stress the importance of cooperation in the military, defense and connectivity fields in light of current developments in the region, and highlight the need for joint action and stronger regional ownership in the face of growing challenges.

Fidan is expected to say that Türkiye remains in continuous contact with the parties to support a positive outcome in negotiations between the US and Iran and to help end the war as soon as possible.

He is also expected to note that Kuwait – one of the Gulf countries most targeted by Iran’s attacks – has acted with restraint, preventing the spread of the war.

Fidan is likely to reiterate the importance of permanently restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and say that Israel continues policies that spread instability and conflict across the region.

Furthermore, the minister is expected to express that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to violate the ceasefire in Gaza and carry out unlawful actions in the West Bank, and is accelerating steps that undermine a two-state solution.

He is also expected to call for moving to the second phase of a peace agreement in Gaza and improving humanitarian conditions and living standards, and to consult on the work of the Peace Committee, of which Türkiye and Kuwait are founding members.

Fidan is expected to stress that the international community should not allow Israel to expand its occupation in Lebanon or further worsen the humanitarian crisis there.

Bilateral ties

Bilateral ties between Türkiye and Kuwait continue to strengthen across multiple sectors, with close coordination on regional and international issues. The two countries aim to increase their trade volume, which exceeded $1 billion as of the end of 2025, to $5 billion.

The conclusion of ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to boost bilateral trade and mutual investments.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul