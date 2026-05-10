Visit expected to boost bilateral cooperation in defense, energy, aviation and technology sectors as 428 Belgian business representatives join high-level delegation to Istanbul and Ankara

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde to visit Türkiye with economic mission delegation Visit expected to boost bilateral cooperation in defense, energy, aviation and technology sectors as 428 Belgian business representatives join high-level delegation to Istanbul and Ankara

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde will pay an “Economic Mission” visit to Türkiye from May 10-14 alongside a high-level delegation aimed at boosting bilateral economic and commercial cooperation, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The delegation accompanying the queen will include Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense Minister Theo Francken, who is also responsible for foreign trade, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet, as well as 428 private sector representatives.

The visit is expected to demonstrate the shared willingness of both countries to further strengthen Türkiye-Belgium ties, which have recently gained momentum, particularly through the diversification of cooperation areas and the comprehensive expansion of economic and trade relations.

Within the framework of the mission, investment and business opportunities are expected to be explored in key sectors including energy, defense industry, aviation, logistics, health and life sciences, banking, technology and digitalization.

The program is also expected to include company visits, bilateral meetings and business-to-business (B2B) contacts between firms from the two countries.

The Türkiye-Belgium Economic Forum is also scheduled to be held during the visit, while intergovernmental agreements and documents in the fields of defense, aviation and social security are expected to be signed alongside agreements between private sector representatives.

The mission is also expected to highlight the achievements of the Turkish community in Belgium, which has become an integral part of Belgian society and contributes significantly to the country’s economic and social life.

Ministers participating in the delegation are expected to meet with their Turkish counterparts, while the delegation will also hold contacts with various public and private sector representatives in Istanbul and Ankara.

Türkiye-Belgium relations

Relations between Türkiye and Belgium, which have traditionally remained at a positive level, have gained further momentum in light of recent regional and global developments, with contacts aimed at closer cooperation increasing in recent years.

Talks between the two countries have focused on evaluating cooperation opportunities in areas expected to shape the future of bilateral ties, including economy and trade, defense, energy and connectivity, while also strengthening cooperation within NATO and the European Union in the face of common challenges.

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Belgium reached $9.2 billion in 2025, including $5 billion in Turkish exports and $4.2 billion in imports.

Belgian investments in Türkiye totaled $9.3 billion between 2002 and January 2026, while Turkish investments in Belgium amounted to $490 million during the same period.

Around 300,000 Turkish citizens living in Belgium serve as an important bridge between the two countries and make notable contributions to Belgium’s economic and social life.

Belgium’s Economic Mission visits

Belgium’s “Economic Mission” visits, organized twice a year, are regarded as one of the country’s most significant economic diplomacy initiatives with a strong political dimension.

The missions typically feature a range of events centered on key sectors of bilateral economic relations with the host country and aim to promote concrete cooperation opportunities.

Belgium previously organized an Economic Mission visit to Türkiye in 2012. The mission at the time was led by King Philippe, then crown prince, while Queen Mathilde accompanied him as Princess Mathilde.