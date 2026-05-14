'We call for an immediate end to the continuous attacks on medical and rescue personnel, facilities and offices,' says medical charity

Doctors Without Borders condemns Israeli attacks on paramedics in Lebanon 'We call for an immediate end to the continuous attacks on medical and rescue personnel, facilities and offices,' says medical charity

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on paramedics in Lebanon, including the recent killing of two civil defense workers.

MSF said on May 12 that a drone attack killed two paramedics and injured another as they were attempting to assist an injured person in Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.

"We call for an immediate end to the continuous attacks on medical and rescue personnel, facilities and offices," it noted, renewing its demand for the protection of medical and rescue personnel.

"We are outraged over the killing of paramedics who were simply doing their job, taking huge risks to save lives. Attacks on healthcare are unacceptable and must not be normalized,” said Jeremy Ristord, MSF head of mission in Lebanon.

Lebanese health authorities, media and humanitarian organizations have also reported similar violence, including repeated attacks while paramedics are rescuing people, said the statement.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 2,896 people, injured over 8,824 and displaced more than 1.6 million -- about one-fifth of the population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with the resistance group, Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire that was announced April 17 that was extended to May 17.