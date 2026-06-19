Agreement with YTB provides support for Palestinian students pursuing higher education under Türkiye Scholarships program

Baykar signs protocol to support Palestinian students in Türkiye Agreement with YTB provides support for Palestinian students pursuing higher education under Türkiye Scholarships program

Turkish defense company Baykar signed a cooperation protocol Friday with the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) to support Palestinian students pursuing higher education in Türkiye under the “Türkiye Scholarships” program.

"We have signed a cooperation protocol with the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) to support Palestinian brothers and sisters in their educational journeys," Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar said on the US social media company X.

He also expressed support for the scholarship initiative, saying: "May God bless all those who support our brothers and sisters in friendly and kindred lands through 'Türkiye Scholarships.' May our brothers and sisters find open roads and bright fortunes ahead."

In a separate post, Baykar said the protocol aims to support Palestinian students studying in Türkiye through the "Türkiye Scholarships" program and added: "We wish them a lifetime of success."