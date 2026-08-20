Anadolu hosts interactive journalism booth at TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland expo TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland’s global communications partner Anadolu offers visitors interactive virtual reality experiences and hands-on journalism program for young participants

By Zeynep Duyar and Emir Yildirim

KOCAELI, Türkiye / ISTANBUL (AA) — Anadolu is inviting visitors into the world of journalism via interactive zones at its booth, where attendees can experience media production firsthand.

Türkiye’s premier naval defense event, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, kicked off on Thursday to showcase the country’s diverse naval capabilities, underwater technologies and defense industry during the four-day expo.

Anadolu is the global communications partner of the event, where a wide range of products and technologies are on display, from various classes of Turkish Navy platforms to unmanned systems, aircraft, air defense and missile systems.

While actively covering the festival, Anadolu's main attraction at the expo is the “Tech Reporter” event, where children can gain practical journalism experience.

Young participants are encouraged to explore the event grounds, observe technology demonstrations and conduct interviews.

The booth also features an underwater activity that transports visitors into the sea using virtual reality (VR).

There is also a special trivia quiz featuring questions about the festival at Anadolu’s booth.

The agency also set up a digital exhibition to display selected works from its extensive archive, featuring footage from Gaza, award-winning images from the Istanbul Photo Awards, and entries submitted to the Photos of the Year vote.

The booth also includes an interview area where prominent guests will be hosted throughout the event.