Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says US envoys Witkoff, Kushner 'always welcome' in Russia but no dates set for visit

Kremlin says no grounds for optimism on Ukraine peace deal for now Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says US envoys Witkoff, Kushner 'always welcome' in Russia but no dates set for visit

The Kremlin sees little prospect of progress toward a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict under Kyiv's current position, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"At the moment, given the position of the Kyiv regime, there are no grounds for optimism regarding a peaceful settlement. The developments on the frontlines are well known. The special military operation continues," he said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Asked about US mediation and the prospect of resuming talks with Ukraine, Peskov said Russia highly values the efforts of countries genuinely seeking to help resolve the conflict.

"We highly value the efforts of all countries that are sincerely seeking to contribute to the settlement process. There are few such countries, which makes their efforts all the more important and valuable," he said.

Asked about a potential visit by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Peskov said they are "always welcome" in Russia but that no dates have been set for their visit.

"As far as we know, the American negotiators are actively working on other areas of US foreign policy," he added.

Commenting on a video address by former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who spoke of a systemic governance crisis in Ukraine and called for elections, Peskov referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's previous assessment of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities.

"We see that many there are, naturally, trying to fish in troubled waters. Some try to invoke democracy and democratic norms, while others do not even try to do so," he said.

On Europe's position on the conflict, Peskov said there were signs of growing fatigue with support for Ukraine, while some countries were seeking to counter the trend.

"Such a trend certainly exists. It should not be exaggerated, because there remains a core group of countries in Europe that are increasing their involvement in this war, including direct involvement – technological, technical and so on. Britain, for example," he said.

Turning to Putin's international contacts, Peskov confirmed that the Russian president plans to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on Aug. 31-Sept. 1, but said it was too early to provide details of potential bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

Asked about a possible meeting between Putin and US rapper Kanye West, who is set to perform in Russia, Peskov replied: "Have mercy, this is not our area."

