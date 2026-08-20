Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power, switches to backup generators - Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom says radiation levels remain within natural background limits

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has completely lost its external power supply after its last 330-kilovolt transmission line was disconnected, prompting the facility to switch to backup diesel generators, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said Thursday.

In a statement on Russian social media company Max, Rosatom said the Ferroalloy-1 power line, which supplied electricity for the plant’s internal needs, was disconnected by an automatic protection system after the line was damaged.

“After the loss of external power, the plant's reactors were routinely switched to power from backup diesel generators,” it said.

Rosatom said the plant’s equipment continued to operate normally and that no disruptions to safety systems had been recorded.

Staff were monitoring all operating parameters, while measures were being taken to maintain the plant’s units in a safe condition, it added.

Radiation levels at the facility and in the surrounding monitoring zone remained within natural background levels and did not exceed established limits, according to Rosatom.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest by installed capacity, has been under Russian control since March 2022.

The facility has repeatedly lost external power during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, forcing it to rely on backup systems to maintain essential safety functions.