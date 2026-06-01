Hacettepe University ranks highest among Turkish institutions, followed by Istanbul University, Ankara University, Middle East Technical University and Bogazici University

47 Turkish universities ranked among world's best Hacettepe University ranks highest among Turkish institutions, followed by Istanbul University, Ankara University, Middle East Technical University and Bogazici University

A total of 47 universities from Türkiye were included in this year’s Best Universities in the World ranking.

The ranking, published by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) on Monday, evaluated more than 21,000 universities from 95 countries.

A list of the world’s top 2,000 higher education institutions was released after the evaluation.

Seven indicators were taken into consideration grouped under four categories: education, employability, faculty and research.

Hacettepe University ranked 666 globally, making it the highest-ranked university from Türkiye.

It was followed by Istanbul University at 707, Ankara University at 733, Middle East Technical University (METU) at 736, Bogazici University at 785, Istanbul Technical University at 813, Marmara University at 939 and Koc University at 989.

Other Turkish universities in the list include Ege University at 1,052, Cukurova University at 1,106, Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa at 1,127, Bilkent University at 1,140, and Gazi University at 1,151.

Also on the list were Yildiz Technical University at 1,191, Dokuz Eylul University at 1,206, Erciyes University at 1,265, Gaziantep University at 1,289 and Ataturk University at 1,351.

Harvard tops global ranking

Harvard University, which received full marks across all indicators, ranked as the world’s best university.

It was followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in second place and Stanford University in third.

In fourth place was the University of Cambridge, followed by the University of Oxford in fifth, Princeton University in sixth, the University of Pennsylvania in seventh, Columbia University in eighth, Yale University in ninth and the University of Chicago in 10th place.