Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Turkey

UN sends 71 truckloads of humanitarian aid to NW Syria

Aid to be handed out to needy people in Idlib

Cem Genco   | 11.02.2021
UN sends 71 truckloads of humanitarian aid to NW Syria

HATAY, Turkey

The UN on Thursday sent 71 truckloads of humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people need assistance due to internal conflict.

The trucks carrying supplies passed through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed to those in need in Idlib and nearby rural areas.

A civil war has ravaged Syria since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and displaced since then.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.


*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
UK COVID-19 outbreak on decline: Indicator
Lebanon to start COVID-19 vaccination campaign Sunday
Pakistan okays emergency use of another Chinese vaccine
Turkey: Over 3.5M people vaccinated against COVID-19
Vaccination starts in Istanbul for people aged 65+

Related news

UN rights body calls on Myanmar to release Suu Kyi

UN rights body calls on Myanmar to release Suu Kyi

Europe urges Iran to stop producing uranium metal

Turkey: 15-year jail term sought for Al-Qaeda terrorist

Netherlands honors veterans of UN mission in Srebrenica

Netherlands honors veterans of UN mission in Srebrenica
Pakistan urges UN to act against India over terror sponsorship

Pakistan urges UN to act against India over terror sponsorship
South Sudan asks EU to support lifting of sanctions

South Sudan asks EU to support lifting of sanctions