'Turkey won't allow any YPG/PKK activities in N. Syria'
Defense Ministry says it will continue to fight terrorism until both Turkish and Syrian nations are safe
ANKARA
Turkey will not allow any terror activities by YPG/PKK in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
“No activities carried out in northern Syria by the YPG/PKK terror group with the dream of a terror corridor will be allowed,” it said on Twitter.
It said that “Turkey’s fight against terrorism will continue with determination” till the Turkish nation and its borders are safe, and peace and security is provided to the Syrian people.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.