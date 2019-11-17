Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Turkey, World

Turkey slams burning of TRNC flag in Greek Cypriot side

Foreign Ministry says Turkey gives full support to remarks by Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus authorities over incident

Ali Murat Alhas   | 17.11.2019
Turkey slams burning of TRNC flag in Greek Cypriot side

ANKARA

Turkey on Sunday condemned the burning of Turkish Cypriot flag in the Greek Cypriot side on the first's anniversary of foundation.

“We condemn the burning of the TRNC [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] flag on the 36th anniversary of its establishment in the Greek Cypriot side and we give full support to TRNC authorities’ statements regarding this incident,” the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

“The fact that the Greek Cypriots have neither made any statement condemning this act of hatred nor have investigated the perpetrators demonstrates that this act has official support behind,” the ministry added.

The statement went on to read that the Greek authorities and Greek Cypriot administration had a responsibility in the incident due to their statements provoking hatred towards Turkish Cypriots.

The ministry called on the international community to invite Greek Cypriot side and Greece to avoid rhetorics that could further escalate the tension on the island as the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed in a recent report.

TRNC was established on Nov. 15, 1983, almost a decade after Turkey’s Cyprus Peace Operation on the island, which stopped persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots. Turkey remains as the guarantor for the TRNC.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS – STRATCOM in context of new social movements
'Deutsch!' New German initiative seems intent on racializing imams
ANALYSIS – Challenges of Syrian Constitutional Committee
Brexit pledges shape UK election campaigns
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks

Related news

Turkey: YPG/PKK freed 800 Daesh/ISIS prisoners in Syria

Turkey: YPG/PKK freed 800 Daesh/ISIS prisoners in Syria

Turkey slams burning of TRNC flag in Greek Cypriot side

Syria hospital ready to serve after Turkey’s repair

Turkey arrests YPG/PKK terrorist of deadly Syria bomb attack

Turkey arrests YPG/PKK terrorist of deadly Syria bomb attack
Turkish citizen newest martyr to YPG/PKK terror attacks

Turkish citizen newest martyr to YPG/PKK terror attacks
Turkey: Mothers’ sit-in against YPG/PKK enters 76th day

Turkey: Mothers’ sit-in against YPG/PKK enters 76th day