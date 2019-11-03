Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Turkey

Turkey: Senior Daesh/ISIS operative among 7 arrested

Daesh terrorist in charge of terror group’s training camps arrested in nationwide operation

Muhammed Boztepe and Cankut Tasdan   | 03.11.2019
Turkey: Senior Daesh/ISIS operative among 7 arrested

ANKARA 

A senior Daesh/ISIS operative, who was responsible for the terror group’s training camps, was arrested in Turkey’s southern Osmaniye province, according to the country’s Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The arrest came after a nationwide operation against Daesh.

A total of seven suspects including “a senior Daesh operative who was responsible for the terror group’s training camps in which almost 1,500-2,000 terrorists were trained annually” were arrested.

Among the suspects were also two other operatives who were in charge of supplying arms, equipment and providing logistics as well as sending the foreign nationals to conflict areas.

Since recognizing Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago
UK election may spur new political crisis
Arab League: Of lies and faulty narratives
Turkey's military capacity turned the tables in Syria

Related news

Turkey: Senior Daesh/ISIS operative among 7 arrested

Turkey: Senior Daesh/ISIS operative among 7 arrested

Turkey wall against terror for Europe: Defense Ministry

Somalia needs Turkey’s help: Turkish foreign minister

NATO chief: Turkey is an important ally

NATO chief: Turkey is an important ally
Football: Besiktas beat Antalyaspor in Super Lig

Football: Besiktas beat Antalyaspor in Super Lig
World-famous Russian cosmonaut meets Turkish students

World-famous Russian cosmonaut meets Turkish students