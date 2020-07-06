Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Turkey

Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Security forces thwart attempt by YPG/PKK in Operation Peace Spring zone

Merve Aydogan   | 06.07.2020
Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

ANKARA

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the country's southern border, officials said Monday.

"Our heroic commandoes are continuing to take all kinds of measures to ensure peace and safety of our Syrian brothers/sisters in Operation Peace Spring zone," the National Defense Ministry tweeted. "Our commandoes have once again foiled YPG/PKK terrorists' attempt, and neutralized two terrorists."

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

