Turkey: Man gets life term for killing student
Ceren Ozdemir stabbed to death outside of her house last month
ANKARA
A Turkish court sentenced university student Ceren Ozdemir’s murder suspect to aggravated life imprisonment on Monday.
Ozdemir, 20, a music student at Ordu University, was stabbed to death outside of her house on Dec. 3, 2019.
In the second trial of the case held in the Black Sea province of Ordu, Heavy Penal Court No. 1 sentenced Ozgur Arduc to aggravated life imprisonment, based on his atrocious feelings during the crime.
The defendant confessed the crime last month to prosecutors in the province.
Ozdemir family's lawyer said the crime was completely enlightened.
The Court determined continuation of detention of the defendant and announced that a remission did not apply according to the Article 62 of the Turkish Penal Code.
Meanwhile, the defendant will appear before the judge on Feb. 10 for a second indictment prepared in the case of wounding police officers with a knife when he was arrested.
* Writing by Davut Demircan from Ankara.
Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.