Turkey

'Suspects of deadly terror attack in NE Syria arrested'

2 children were killed, 4 others wounded on Jan 2 terror attack in Ras al-Ayn district of Syria

Sertac Bulur   | 19.01.2021
'Suspects of deadly terror attack in NE Syria arrested'

ANKARA

The Turkish Interior Ministry on Tuesday said nine suspects linked to early January’s deadly terror attack in the northeastern Ras al-Ayn district of Syria were arrested.

A total of nine suspects, all of whom are Syrians, were arrested over links to the terror attack which left two children dead and four others wounded, said the ministry.

The incident took place when an explosive-laden vehicle was detonated at a marketplace in Ras al-Ayn near the Turkey-Syria border.

Under the coordination of the Turkish governorship in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, intelligence units along with gendarmerie forces and anti-terror teams meticulously watched all camera footage near the explosion area.

The investigation shed light on the perpetrators of the deadly attack: the explosives were planted by a woman terrorist and detonated by a male terrorist, while the remaining seven suspects helped them in the attack.

The arrested woman terrorist said in her testimony she was held in a prison of the YPG/PKK terror group in Qamishli and the terror group pressured her to conduct the attack in exchange for her freedom.

Ras al-Ayn was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists on Oct. 12, 2019 as part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. It was launched to secure Turkey's borders by eliminating the terror group from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The terrorists, however, continue attacks in Ras al-Ayn, and the nearby city of Tal Abyad, despite their withdrawal from the border area following negotiations between the US and Turkey on Oct. 17, 2019.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.


*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas

