Released FETO member arrested in Istanbul

Ahmet Altan was released on Nov. 4 under judicial control after receiving more than 10- year sentence for aiding terror group

Hilmi Demir   | 12.11.2019
ISTANBUL

A recently released member of the terror group responsible for the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey was arrested Tuesday in Istanbul.

FETO member Ahmet Altan, who was released Nov. 4 under judicial control, was arrested at his home in the city's Kadikoy district after a court sustained an objection to his release and revoked the release order.

The warrant was issued earlier Tuesday for Altan, who before his release was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for aiding the terror group. 

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which martyred 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. 

*Writing by Murat Kaya

