Over 1.5 tons of marijuana seized on ship off coast of Syria
Several security units in joint operation 'achieve great success' in international waters, says Turkish interior minister
ANKARA
Turkish security forces seized over 1.5 tons of marijuana hidden in a ship off the coast of Syria, Turkey's interior minister said on Monday.
In a Twitter post, Suleyman Soylu said the Turkish Coast Guard Command, police and anti-narcotics teams, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) aviation teams, as well as special forces units have "achieved great success" in international waters off the coast of Syria.
"May Allah protect you [security forces] from the evil eye," he added.
Soylu also shared a map of the area where the operation was conducted.
