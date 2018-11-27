Istanbul to host OIC conference on mediation Thursday

Conference to focus on Turkey’s efforts on prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL

The Second Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States Conference on Mediation will be held in Istanbul on Thursday.

In a Tuesday's statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the conference will be “in the context of the importance Turkey attributes to strengthening the key roles of regional organizations in the prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts”.

The first OIC member states conference on mediation was held in 2017.

The conference “contributes to the efforts of Turkey to raise awareness and build capacity for mediation within the OIC and among its Member States,” according to the ministry statement.

“This year’s Conference will contribute to the future activities of the OIC Contact Group of Friends of Mediation, which Turkey has recently formed and is co-chairing along with similar groups in the UN and the OSCE,” the statement added.