'Fatih Tekke continues in his role as head coach,' the club said after Turkish side's Europa League elimination

Trabzonspor reject head coach Fatih Tekke's resignation 'Fatih Tekke continues in his role as head coach,' the club said after Turkish side's Europa League elimination

Trabzonspor rejected head coach Fatih Tekke's resignation after he stepped down following the Turkish club's elimination by Hungary's Ferencvaros in the UEFA Europa League playoff round, the club announced on Friday.

In a statement, Trabzonspor said Tekke decided to resign due to the “emotional turmoil” caused by the defeat to Ferencvaros.

“The Trabzonspor Board of Directors has not accepted the resignation of our head coach, Fatih Tekke,” the statement said. “Fatih Tekke continues in his role as head coach and will lead our team in our upcoming league match against Amedspor.”

The 48-year-old former Trabzonspor captain announced his resignation in an interview following a 4-0 away defeat to Ferencvaros.

The Turkish side were eliminated 5-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0.

“Today’s loss is unacceptable,” Tekke said after the match, adding that he had not informed the club management before announcing his decision publicly.

He took charge of Trabzonspor in March 2025 and guided the Black Sea club to third place in the Turkish Super Lig with 69 points last season, as well as the Turkish Cup title.