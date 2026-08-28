Turkish club to host Freiburg, Hearts and Jablonec while visiting Red Star Belgrade, KuPS and CSKA Sofia

Trabzonspor draw Freiburg, Red Star Belgrade in Conference League Turkish club to host Freiburg, Hearts and Jablonec while visiting Red Star Belgrade, KuPS and CSKA Sofia

Trabzonspor were drawn against Freiburg, Red Star Belgrade and Hearts among their opponents in the 2026-27 UEFA Conference League league phase on Friday.

The draw for European football’s third-tier club competition was held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with former Türkiye international and Besiktas forward Metin Tekin taking part in the draw ceremony.

Trabzonspor, Türkiye’s only representative in the competition, will host German side Freiburg, Scotland’s Hearts and Czech club Jablonec.

The Black Sea club will travel to face Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade, Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio and Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia.

Trabzonspor entered the Conference League league phase after being eliminated by Ferencvaros in the Europa League playoff round.

Elsewhere in the draw, four-time European champions Ajax will host Atalanta and Getafe, while traveling to face Midtjylland, Sint-Truidense and Hajduk Split.

Atalanta will also host Pafos, Kairat Almaty and Mjallby, with away games against Ajax, Borac and Riga.

Monaco were drawn against Freiburg, Brighton, Lincoln Red Imps, Hearts, Nordsjaelland and CSKA Sofia, while Brighton will also travel to face Panathinaikos and Getafe.

The complete league-phase fixture list, including match dates and kickoff times, will be announced by Sunday.

Competition format

Each of the 36 clubs will play six matches against different opponents, with three games at home and three away.

The top eight teams will advance directly to the round of 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th will contest two-legged knockout phase playoffs.

The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated from European competition.

The league phase will begin on Oct. 15 and conclude on Dec. 17.

The final will be played at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on June 2, 2027.