Egyptian star says disappointment will not change commitment to Turkish club’s project

‘I came here to win,’ Salah says after Trabzonspor’s Europa League exit Egyptian star says disappointment will not change commitment to Turkish club’s project

Mohamed Salah reaffirmed his commitment to Trabzonspor on Friday following the Turkish club’s elimination from the UEFA Europa League.

The Egyptian star issued a statement on US social media company X after Trabzonspor suffered a 4-0 defeat to Ferencvaros in Budapest on Thursday.

“Nothing in my career ever came easy. Bad nights and disappointments are part of football, and I have learned to turn them into motivation and into trophies,” Salah said.

The 34-year-old stressed that the disappointing result would not affect his commitment to the Black Sea club.

“Trabzonspor is my club, and I am part of this project, body and soul. Last night will not change that.”

Salah acknowledged the high expectations surrounding the club and expressed confidence that the team would deliver.

“I know expectations are high, and I truly believe we can and will deliver. ‘I came here to win’ is not just a slogan to me.”

Trabzonspor were eliminated from the Europa League playoff round 5-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0 at home.

Head coach Fatih Tekke announced his resignation following the second-leg defeat, describing the result as “unacceptable,” but the club management rejected his decision.

Trabzonspor will now continue their European campaign in the UEFA Conference League, where they will face Freiburg, Red Star Belgrade, KuPS Kuopio, Hearts, Jablonec and CSKA Sofia in the league phase.