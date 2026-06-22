Argentina captain scores twice against Austria after recovering from early penalty miss in his FIFA-record 28th World Cup appearance

Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 18th tournament goal Argentina captain scores twice against Austria after recovering from early penalty miss in his FIFA-record 28th World Cup appearance

Lionel Messi became the outright leading scorer in World Cup history with his 18th tournament goal after scoring twice in reigning champion Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday.

Messi opened the scoring in the 38th minute after failing to convert an early penalty, with his left-footed attempt in the ninth minute drifting just wide of the right post.

The Argentina captain sealed the win deep into stoppage time, netting his second goal in the fifth minute of added time (90+5) to extend his all-time World Cup scoring record to 18 goals.

The brace also extended Messi's scoring run to six consecutive World Cup matches, equaling an achievement previously reached by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Messi had matched Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 goals after netting a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 Group J win over Algeria last week in Kansas City.

His two goals against Austria moved him clear at the top of the tournament's all-time scoring chart.

Monday's match also marked Messi's FIFA-record 28th World Cup appearance, his sixth tournament overall.