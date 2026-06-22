Zeynep Sonmez rises to career-high No. 54 in WTA rankings 24-year-old climbed 7 places after strong run at women’s tennis tournament in Nottingham, UK

Turkish national tennis player Zeynep Sonmez climbed to a career-high world ranking of 54 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) standings released on Monday.

The 24-year-old moved up seven places from last week’s rankings, improving on her previous career-best position and continuing her rise on the international circuit.

Sonmez secured the ranking boost after reaching the second round of the WTA 250 Nottingham Open in the UK. During the tournament, she came through the qualifying rounds before defeating second-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the main draw.

Although her run ended in the round of 16 against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, the points she collected in Nottingham were enough to lift her to a new career-high ranking.

Sonmez has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2026, becoming the highest-ranked Turkish woman in WTA rankings history and continuing to set new milestones for Turkish tennis.