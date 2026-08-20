Max Verstappen extends Red Bull contract until 2030

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2030 season, the team announced Thursday.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing is proud to confirm Max Verstappen will continue with the Team until the end of the 2030 Formula One season, extending one of the most successful partnerships in F1 history,” Red Bull said in a statement.

The Dutch driver’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of 2028.

“I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again,” said Verstappen. “This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.”

The new agreement ends speculation that Verstappen could retire from Formula One or move to a rival team.

He had criticized the 2026 engine regulations, which shifted Formula One toward an almost equal split between combustion and electrical power.

The 28-year-old had also been linked with Mercedes and McLaren in recent months.

Verstappen won four consecutive drivers’ championships starting in 2021. Last season, he mounted a late comeback but missed out on a fifth title by two points to McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The announcement came ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which will host its final Formula One race before being removed from the calendar.