- Competitions in 30 sports to be held across southern Italian Puglia region, with athletes staying aboard cruise ships

Mediterranean Games to open in Italy on Friday - Competitions in 30 sports to be held across southern Italian Puglia region, with athletes staying aboard cruise ships

The 20th Mediterranean Games will open Friday in Taranto, in southern Italy, bringing together athletes from countries across the Mediterranean region.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 8 pm local time Friday (1800 GMT) at the Erasmo Iacovone Stadium.

Competitions will be held at venues in Taranto and across the surrounding Puglia region.

Some existing sports facilities have been renovated for the event, while new venues that meet international standards have also been built.

Athletes to stay on cruise ships

Instead of a traditional athletes' village, participants will stay aboard two cruise ships, the Aroya and the Romanika, which will be docked at the Mar Grande Naval Base in Taranto.

The Games will feature 30 sports, including athletics, swimming, football, wrestling, boxing, gymnastics, cycling, fencing, judo, karate, rowing, sailing, tennis, volleyball, water polo and 3x3 basketball.

Türkiye to send 334 athletes

Türkiye will be participating in the Games that run until Sept. 3 with 334 athletes — 137 women and 197 men. The Turkish delegation will compete in 29 sports, taking part in every discipline except handball.

Athletics will have the largest Turkish contingent, with 39 athletes, while 27 Turkish athletes will compete in swimming.

The volleyball competition will begin before the official opening ceremony, with Türkiye's women's national team facing off against North Macedonia on Wednesday at 6 pm Turkish time (1500GMT).

Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak wished the Turkish athletes and coaches success, saying he was confident they would deliver results that would make the country proud.

Bak highlighted Türkiye's recent success at international competitions and credited government support, sports facilities, the development of athletes and coaches, and coordination for the country's growing medal tally.

"Our national athletes are not only competing for medals, but also playing an important role in promoting our country," Bak said. "We have full confidence that our national athletes will continue to make us proud at the Mediterranean Games and fly our crescent-and-star flag on the medal podiums."