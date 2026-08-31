23-year-old winger joins Premier League club on long-term contract in deal worth up to $166.6 million

Liverpool sign French forward Bradley Barcola from PSG 23-year-old winger joins Premier League club on long-term contract in deal worth up to $166.6 million

Liverpool have completed the signing of French forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, the English club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old completed his medical and signed a long-term contract at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre, with the transfer subject to international clearance. He will wear the No. 29 shirt.

Liverpool will pay a guaranteed $143.6 million for Barcola, with add-ons potentially taking the total fee to $166.6 million, according to Sky Sports.

Barcola joins Liverpool after winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG in each of the past two seasons. He also played at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium during knockout ties in both campaigns.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Barcola said he was “very happy” to join the club and expressed his ambition to win the Premier League.

“The passion of the fans” was a major factor in his decision to join Liverpool, he said, adding that he had experienced the atmosphere at Anfield twice while playing for PSG.

“I hope to bring speed and danger,” Barcola said, describing his style of play as similar to that favored by Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5 million ($52.3 million).

He has since won three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions League trophies, two French Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with the Paris club.

The winger also scored three goals for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.