Real Madrid thrash Malaga 4-0 with help from Arda Guler's late goal Guler bounces off Vinicius Junior to put finishing touch on Real Madrid’s commanding victory

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a commanding 4-0 victory over newly promoted Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, with Turkish international Arda Guler scoring late in the match.

Real Madrid took control early and opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Jude Bellingham, who finished a solo move to put the hosts ahead.

The home side doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero turned the ball into his own net following a scramble in the penalty area.

Kylian Mbappe then made it 3-0 in the 30th minute, finishing a move created by Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid established a commanding lead before halftime.

Malaga tried to respond after the interval, but Real Madrid stayed on top. The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute, but the decision was overturned following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Guler, who replaced Bellingham in the 87th minute, put the finishing touches on the victory in the first minute of added time. The Turkish midfielder combined with Vinicius Junior before calmly finishing to make it 4-0 with his first goal of the season.

Sunday’s LaLiga results

Deportivo La Coruna 3-1 Valencia

Celta Vigo 0-2 Athletic Bilbao​​​​​​​