Argentina captain says decision ‘hurts’ but believes it is right time to step away

Argentina's Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football Argentina captain says decision ‘hurts’ but believes it is right time to step away

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football with Argentina on Monday, saying he had given everything to the national team and believed it was time for a new generation.

In a statement on US social media platform Instagram, Messi said the decision had been painful but that he had considered it extensively since Argentina's final.

“I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too,” Messi said. “I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

Messi said the national team had entered a period of transition, with younger players emerging who “deserve to be here.”

“There isn’t much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot,” he said. “I gave everything I had, and I don’t have anything more to give.”

The 39-year-old thanked Argentina's supporters, his family, coaches, teammates and directors for their support throughout his international career.

“I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of,” Messi said. “It was crazy to experience all of this with you.”

Messi said he had written the statement on July 21, two days after the final, but that the death of his father subsequently strengthened his conviction about the decision.

“Today, after what happened with my dad, I’m even more convinced of this decision than before,” he said.

Messi concluded the statement by thanking God for making him Argentine and saying: “Vamos Argentina!”