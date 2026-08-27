Deal reportedly worth up to £50M with add-ons makes 23-year-old Forest’s record signing

Liam Delap joins Nottingham Forest from Chelsea Deal reportedly worth up to £50M with add-ons makes 23-year-old Forest’s record signing

English Premier League club Nottingham Forest announced Thursday the signing of striker Liam Delap from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm Liam Delap has joined the club, signing a five-year deal,” the club said in a statement.

The transfer fee was not officially disclosed, but British media reported that Forest will pay an initial £45 million ($61 million), potentially rising to £50 million with add-ons.

The deal makes Delap the most expensive signing in Forest’s history, surpassing the reported £37.5 million paid for Omari Hutchinson last year.

“I really can't wait to get started, this is a massive club with a big history,” Delap said.

“I spoke to the manager and I like his way, I think he can be the one to really help me develop and make that next step and hopefully I can bring goals here.

“As a team we can build something really strong and the main aim is to challenge and be a top club in the Premier League.”

Delap began his professional career at Manchester City in 2020 after joining the club’s academy from Derby County at the age of 16.

Following loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City, he joined Ipswich Town in 2024.

Delap scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing as Ipswich’s top scorer in their first season back in the top flight in 22 years.

He was named Ipswich’s Players’ Player, Young Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season.

Chelsea signed Delap from Ipswich in 2025 for a reported £30 million.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions during his only season at Chelsea, scoring three goals, and was part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup.