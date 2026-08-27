Mbappe hat-trick powers Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Real Sociedad - French forward scores 3 as Los Blancos earn second victory of La Liga season

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in a postponed Matchday 1 fixture in the Spanish La Liga.

The victory gave Jose Mourinho's side six points from their opening two matches following Saturday's 2-1 win against Espanyol.

Real Madrid created the first major opportunity in the seventh minute when Vinicius Junior played Mbappe through on goal, but goalkeeper Alex Remiro denied the France international.

Real Sociedad threatened five minutes later as Mikel Oyarzabal received the ball on the left side of the penalty area, but Thibaut Courtois saved his low effort with his legs.

Madrid should have taken the lead in the 22nd minute after Federico Valverde won possession deep inside Sociedad territory. Mbappe released Vinicius, whose effort was comfortably saved by Remiro.

The visitors nearly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Sergio Gomez met Oyarzabal's cross with a well-struck volley that went narrowly wide.

Mbappe put Madrid ahead in the 40th minute.

Valverde carried the ball through midfield before finding Mbappe, who controlled the pass and fired a left-footed strike into the top-left corner.

Real Sociedad equalized four minutes later. Ibrahima Konate blocked Ochieng's effort, but the ball fell to Luka Sucic, who drove a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

Madrid nearly regained the lead shortly after the interval when Arda Guler played Mbappe through, but the forward's shot was saved by Remiro.

Mbappe scored his second goal in the 60th minute following a quick exchange with Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder returned the ball into his path, allowing Mbappe to place his effort beyond Remiro and make it 2-1.

Vinicius extended the lead eight minutes later after Bellingham had an initial effort blocked, regained possession and held off Jon Martin Beitia before rolling the ball back to the Brazilian, who finished past Remiro.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute. Vinicius sent a through ball into the left side of the area, and the French forward chipped the ball over Remiro to give Madrid a 4-1 advantage.

Substitute Brahim Diaz found the net in the 90th minute after Remiro saved Carlos Espi's effort, but the goal was disallowed because Espi was offside during the buildup.

Real Madrid held on for a 4-1 victory in their first home match of the season, with Mbappe recording his first hat-trick of the campaign.