Lewis Hamilton wins Formula 1 title for sixth time
Mercedes team takes top two spots in US Grand Prix to give Hamilton one title from matching Michael Schumacher’s record
ANKARA
Mercedes team's driver Lewis Hamilton secured the 2019 Formula 1 title Sunday at the U.S. Grand Prix with a second-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas.
Teammate Valtteri Bottas won the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas in a time 1:33:55 seconds with Hamilton 4.1 seconds behind the Finnish driver. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing finished third.
The 34-year-old Brit earned his third consecutive Formula 1 title and sixth overall after winning in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
"It was such a tough race today. Valtteri did a fabulous job today," Hamilton said in praise of Bottas after the race.
The Mercedes team had already won the 2019 constructors title in the Japanese Grand Prix in October.
Hamilton is closer to equaling Michael Schumacher's title-winning record as the former German driver won has seven world championships.
Schumacher is still the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time.
There are two races left in the season -- the Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 17 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 1.
