Fenerbahce appoints Ismail Kartal as head coach Former club manager returns for 4th spell on 1-year contract

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce appointed Ismail Kartal as head coach on a one-year contract, club official Cihan Kamer announced on Thursday.

Speaking on the club's television channel, FB TV, Kamer said Fenerbahce had also reached an agreement with Oguz Cetin to serve as football director.

In a filing to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Fenerbahce confirmed that Kartal had signed a one-year deal.

Kartal thanked club president Aziz Yildirim and Cetin following the announcement.

“Returning home again makes me very happy,” Kartal said on FB TV. “Even having our president (Yildirim) call me and ask how I was doing was very emotional for me. We have very special memories together from the past.”

“Emotions can only take us so far; we have to face reality. In the new season, my staff and I will overcome every challenge both in Türkiye and in Europe,” he added.

Kartal said that he was excited to begin his fourth stint in charge of the club and pledged to do everything possible not to disappoint the club's leadership or supporters.

Former Fenerbahce player Dirk Kuyt will serve as one of Kartal's assistant coaches, the club said.