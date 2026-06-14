Australia upset Türkiye 2-0 with methodical defense, counter-attacking playbook

Australia on Sunday upset Türkiye 2-0 with its methodical defense and counter-attack playbook to secure the win in their Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Canada.

Australia took the lead from a swift counter-attack in the 27th minute with Nestory Irankunda, punishing the overstretched Turkish defense with a deep run and becoming the youngest player to score a goal for Australia at the World Cup.

Although Türkiye had more control of the ball and patiently built up its attacks, the possession was not enough to score an equalizer in the first half.

The second half started similarly, with the Turkish side increasing the pressure to level the score and Australia seeking counter-attack opportunities to secure their narrow lead.

Connor Metcalfe doubled the lead for Australia in the 75th minute with the same playbook, with Irankunda capitalizing on a swift counter-attack to score his goal.

Australia’s five-man defense closed the box to any Turkish attempts trying to find a way through, which proved to be a tough nut to crack. The Turkish side ended the game with 28 shot attempts to Australia's 8.

As a result, Australia placed second in the group table, trailing the US, while Türkiye placed third, above Paraguay.