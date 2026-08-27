Aston Villa sign Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka

English Premier League club Aston Villa announced Thursday the signing of German midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old joined Villa after his contract with Bayern Munich expired at the end of last season.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Leon Goretzka,” the club said in a statement.

“The 73-cap German international, a UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, joins on a free transfer.”

Goretzka began his professional career with hometown club VfL Bochum before moving to Schalke 04 in 2013.

He joined Bayern on a free transfer in 2018 and went on to make 312 appearances for the German club, scoring 51 goals and providing 53 assists.

Goretzka won seven Bundesliga titles, two German Cups and the 2020 Champions League during his eight seasons in Munich.

He has made 73 appearances for Germany and featured three times at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.