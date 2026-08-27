Black Eagles reach league phase 3-1 on aggregate after winning first leg 3-0 in Istanbul

Besiktas advance to Europa League despite 1-0 loss to Kauno Zalgiris Black Eagles reach league phase 3-1 on aggregate after winning first leg 3-0 in Istanbul

Besiktas advanced to the UEFA Europa League league phase despite suffering a 1-0 away defeat to Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris in the second leg of their playoff tie Thursday.

The Turkish club progressed 3-1 on aggregate after securing a 3-0 victory in the first leg in Istanbul.

Besiktas began brightly, with Salih Ozcan forcing goalkeeper Deividas Mikelionis into a save from outside the penalty area in the second minute.

Dusan Vlahovic had an effort blocked in the 11th minute before Kauno Zalgiris threatened through Gabriel Debeljuh and Ivan Fiolic.

Besiktas controlled 73% of possession in the first half, while the hosts failed to register a shot on target as the teams went into the break goalless.

The visitors continued to create chances after the interval, with Vaclav Cerny firing wide from Ilhan Fakili’s cross in the 52nd minute.

Mikelionis then denied Vlahovic from close range a minute later following a pass from Kassoum Ouattara.

Kauno Zalgiris broke the deadlock with their first shot on target in the 64th minute.

Renan Oliveira intercepted Besiktas centre-back Tiago Djalo’s attempted backpass before beating goalkeeper Alexander Nubel in a one-on-one situation.

Besiktas right-back Aamir Murillo came close to equalizing five minutes later, but Mikelionis turned his effort behind for a corner.

The hosts maintained their lead for the remainder of the match but were unable to overturn the three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Besiktas will enter Friday’s Europa League league-phase draw, while Kauno Zalgiris will continue their European campaign in the UEFA Conference League league phase.