Liverpool close in on £120M deal for PSG winger Barcola: Report Deal reportedly worth over £100M ($136M) plus add-ons

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of French winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that could rise to £120 million ($163 million), BBC Sport reported Thursday.

Talks between the clubs have progressed over the past 48 hours, with a full agreement now close, according to the report.

PSG had valued the 23-year-old at £140 million ($190 million), but Liverpool are poised to agree on a package comprising an initial fee of just over £100 million ($136 million) plus add-ons based on significant individual and team achievements.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5 million ($52.3 million).

He has since won three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions League trophies, two French Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with the Paris club.

The winger also scored three goals for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.