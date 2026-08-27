Portugal international yet to decide future as Aston Villa remain in talks over possible move

AC Milan accept Galatasaray offer for Rafael Leao: Report Portugal international yet to decide future as Aston Villa remain in talks over possible move

AC Milan have accepted an offer from Galatasaray for Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, but the player has yet to decide his future amid interest from Aston Villa, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Milan have accepted a Galatasaray proposal worth €45 million ($52.4 million) plus €5 million in potential bonuses, according to the report.

Galatasaray have offered Leao an annual salary of around €10 million plus €2 million in bonuses and could improve the proposal.

However, the 27-year-old’s representatives are reportedly seeking €12 million per season plus €3 million in bonuses.

Aston Villa are also in discussions with Milan and are proposing an initial loan with an obligation to make the move permanent.

The Premier League club is discussing a package comprising an €8 million loan fee and a mandatory €42 million purchase.

Villa have yet to submit a firm offer, however, with Milan preferring a permanent sale during the current transfer window, the report added.

The English club are reportedly offering Leao an annual net salary of around €7 million.

Leao, whose Milan contract runs until 2028, now has the final say over whether to join Galatasaray, pursue a move to Villa or remain with the Italian club.

He joined Milan from French side Lille in 2019 and has helped the club win the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup.

The left winger scored nine goals and provided three assists in 29 Serie A appearances last season.