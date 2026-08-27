Season-long agreement for Egyptian forward said to include obligation to make move permanent

Tottenham sign Man City's Marmoush on loan Season-long agreement for Egyptian forward said to include obligation to make move permanent

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur signed Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush on a season-long loan from Manchester City on Thursday.

"Ahlan wa sahlan (welcome), Omar!" Tottenham said in announcing the transfer.

The clubs did not disclose the financial terms, but British media reported that the agreement includes an obligation to make the move permanent.

"I've spoken with the head coach, I loved what he had to say and I'm sure our passion for the game will go very well together," Marmoush said.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi described the 27-year-old as an ambitious player with significant attacking quality.

"Omar is exactly the kind of player we want at this club - ambitious, hungry and determined to make a difference," De Zerbi said.

"He has incredible attacking quality but what I also love is his desire to improve and to win.

He brings pace, intelligence and a real threat in front of goal, and I believe he can take our attacking play to another level."

Born in Cairo, Marmoush made his professional debut for Egyptian club Wadi Degla at the age of 17 before joining Germany's Wolfsburg in 2017. He later spent loan spells at St. Pauli and Stuttgart before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

Marmoush recorded 37 goals and 20 assists in 67 appearances for Frankfurt before joining Manchester City in January 2025.

He scored a first-half hat-trick in a 4-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United the following month and later won the 2024-25 Premier League Goal of the Season award for his 30-yard strike against Bournemouth.

Marmoush leaves City after scoring 16 goals in 62 appearances across all competitions.

The forward made his senior Egypt debut in 2021, and helped his country reach the Africa Cup of Nations final the following year. He also represented Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.