Next launch attempt hopefully in a few days,' says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX scrubs Starship Flight 13 launch moments before liftoff Next launch attempt hopefully in a few days,' says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX on Thursday canceled the 13th test flight of its Starship megarocket after some of its engines failed to ignite during the launch attempt.

The test flight from the company’s Starbase, Texas test site was aborted as the giant vehicle's first-stage engines started to fire up just before the launch, which was scheduled at 6.45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT), Space.com reported.

"Some of the engines didn’t start, triggering an automatic launch abort. Now offloading propellant. Next launch attempt hopefully in a few days," Space X CEO Elon Musk said on the US social media platform X.

"To be confident of a good flight, 2 Raptors will be removed & replaced. Most probable launch timing is early next week," he added.

