'We are looking at that, we're seeing how far the price of oil comes down. It's really tumbling,' says US president

US 'looking at' sanctions on Russia: Trump 'We are looking at that, we're seeing how far the price of oil comes down. It's really tumbling,' says US president

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US is "looking at" sanctions on Russia.

"We are looking at that, we're seeing how far the price of oil comes down. It's really tumbling," Trump told reporters during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Trump said he had "very good talks" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The president added that he would like to see the Ukraine war end.

Later speaking to reporters in Paris, Trump said he may put sanctions back on Moscow. "I may put them back on, yeah. I wanted to make sure that oil stayed as low as possible ... I may put it back on," he said.