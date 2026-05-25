Moscow says forces took village in Dnipropetrovsk region as fighting continues

Russia claims its forces captured another settlement in southeastern Ukraine Moscow says forces took village in Dnipropetrovsk region as fighting continues

Russia claimed Monday that its forces had captured another settlement in southeastern Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a Telegram statement that the village of Dobropasove in the Dnipropetrovsk region had come under Moscow’s control.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on the claim, and independent verification remains difficult because of the ongoing war.

Last Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian forces had captured around 80 settlements in 2026, including 35 during March and April.

“The process is ongoing,” Lavrov said.