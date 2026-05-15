Defense Ministry says Russian forces take control of villages in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions

Russia claims it captures 2 more Ukrainian settlements Defense Ministry says Russian forces take control of villages in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Friday that its forces captured two more settlements in Ukraine.

According to a statement published on the Russian social media platform Max, Russian forces took control of the settlement of Charivne in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

The ministry also claimed that Russian troops captured the village of Chaikivka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.