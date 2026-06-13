Russian president says Ukraine is unable to halt Russian advances and is resorting to ‘terrorist methods’

Putin says Russian troops maintain ‘strategic advantage’ Russian president says Ukraine is unable to halt Russian advances and is resorting to ‘terrorist methods’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Russian forces have a strategic advantage in the war with Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting televised live from the Kremlin, Putin claimed that Ukraine is unable to halt Russian advances and is resorting to “terrorist methods.”

“Our troops maintain a strategic advantage, confidently advancing, and no amount of shelling or drone strikes will change this situation,” he said.

On June 4, Putin claimed Russia had established full control over Ukraine's Luhansk region and controlled more than 85% of the Donetsk region and about 80% of the Zaporizhzhia region.

He said Russian forces had recently captured about 2,440 square kilometers (942 square miles) of territory and were continuing to advance along the front line, adding that battlefield developments are unfolding in Russia's favor.

On Monday, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed Ukrainian forces had regained more than 600 square kilometers (232 square miles) of territory since the start of the year.

In a statement on Telegram, Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops continue to hold the initiative in some sectors of the front and have recaptured nearly 100 square kilometers (39 square miles) more territory this month than they have lost.

Efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through US-mediated peace talks have stalled following the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for direct talks with Putin and said Ukraine was prepared to observe a ceasefire during negotiations.

Meanwhile, Putin said he sees “no sense” in meeting Zelenskyy, arguing that previous direct talks have failed to produce results.