Ukraine says it struck facilities in Krasnodar, Volgograd regions

Russia says Ukraine drone strike kills 1, triggers fire at Temryuk port Ukraine says it struck facilities in Krasnodar, Volgograd regions

One person was killed and a fire broke out at a sea terminal of Russia’s Temryuk port after a Ukrainian drone attack, the regional governor said on Saturday.

Veniamin Kondratyev said three people were also injured in overnight strikes in southern Krasnodar region.

“Emergency and special services continue to work at the scene” to extinguish the fire at the sea terminal, he said.

Ukrainian Security Service claimed its forces stuck the Tamanneftogaz oil and gas terminal in Krasnodar. It said drones struck five storage tanks containing petroleum products in the tank farm, as well as two oil loading stands at the terminal.

Ukrainian authorities described the facility as the largest liquefied hydrocarbon transshipment complex in southern Russia.

A fire also broke out at industrial infrastructure in Russia’s Volgograd region after falling drone debris, the regional administration said on Telegram, citing Gov. Andrei Bocharov.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed its forces struck an oil infrastructure facility near the town of Kotovo in Volgograd.

In a statement on Telegram, it said an oil treatment and pumping facility was hit, causing a fire at the site.

“The facility provides preparation, transportation, and pumping of oil through main pipelines to oil refineries and export infrastructure of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

The claims could not be independently verified due to the ongoing war.