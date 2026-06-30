Payment marks first disbursement under initial tranche of approximately $6.8B dedicated to drones

EU disburses $4.4B for Ukrainian drone procurement Payment marks first disbursement under initial tranche of approximately $6.8B dedicated to drones

The European Commission on Tuesday announced the disbursement of €3.9 billion ($4.4 billion) to support Ukraine's drone procurement efforts under the broader €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.

The payment marks the first disbursement under an initial tranche of around €6 billion dedicated to drones, according to a statement.

The latest funding follows a separate €3.2 billion payment made on June 25 under the European Union's Macro-Financial Assistance program for Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the support would help bolster Ukraine's military effectiveness and security.

She added that the funding would support advanced drone technology, help Ukraine protect "its citizens and sovereignty, and contribute to Europe's security."

The EU Commission said additional payments would be made in the coming days to complete the first drone-related tranche in line with requests submitted by Ukraine.

According to the EU Commission, the Ukraine Support Loan allocates €30 billion for budgetary assistance and €60 billion for defense support during 2026 and 2027.

Of the defense package, €28.3 billion is expected to be disbursed in 2026 to strengthen Ukraine's domestic defense industrial capacity.