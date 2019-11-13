Turkish opposition party backs Erdogan ahead of US meet

ANKARA
An opposition party leader on Wednesday voiced support for the Turkish president ahead of a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
"Whatever result comes out of the meeting in the U.S., Turkey is of one heart," said Devlet Bahceli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Trump Wednesday at the White House. The two leaders will address a joint news conference after the bilateral meeting.
The MHP leader criticized U.S. support for terror groups in Turkey and in the region.
"Those who primarily designed FETO, YPG/PKK and Daesh and used them as guns for hire will not be able to bring Turkey to its knees," said Bahceli, who entered an alliance with the ruling party ahead of last year's general elections.
Turkey has called out the U.S. administration several times for supporting one terrorist organization as a local ally to fight another terror group, saying that this move is against the spirit of the fight against terrorism.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.
Daesh, also known as ISIS, has targeted Turkey in multiple attacks since 2013 claiming the lives of 319 people including civilians.
