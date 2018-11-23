Serbia seeks help from China on Kosovo issue

Serbia has never been in more difficult situation, says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (C)

By Talha Ozturk



BELGRADE, Serbia

Top Serbian officials on Friday told China that the country has never been in a more difficult situation.



President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in a meeting asked Chinese Ambassador Li Manchang to convey the latest developments between Serbia and Kosovo to the Chinese leadership.



"Serbia has never been in a more difficult situation, despite its constant calls for peace and stability, along with its serious and responsible approach to solving all the problems," said a statement from the presidency.



Kosovo’s Regional Operational Support Unit (ROSU) on Friday morning arrested four Serbs in connection with the murder of Oliver Ivanovic.



Ivanovic, 64, a key politician in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, was assassinated in a drive-by shooting in January in Mitrovica, Kosovo.



In February, two police officers were arrested in the investigation in this case.



"The incursion of the Rosu unit to North Mitrovica has shown that the KFOR forces, or NATO, deliberately deceived general public, and today it is clear to everyone on whose orders and in collusion with which forces NATO representatives have lied," said Vucic.



Li said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will be informed about everything and Serbia can count on China's support.



Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade insists the country remains part of Serbia. Since then tensions have remained between Kosovo’s ethnic-Albanian majority and a small Serb minority in the north.



It is recognized by over 100 countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Germany and Turkey.



Serbia, Russia and China are among the countries which have not yet recognized Kosovo’s independence.