Emine Erdogan, by championing child safety, challenging the hegemony of 'techno-colonialism,' and driving global ecological initiatives, has demonstrated that the role of the modern first lady can be a powerful force for structural change

Emine Erdogan and the expanding role of a modern first lady Emine Erdogan, by championing child safety, challenging the hegemony of 'techno-colonialism,' and driving global ecological initiatives, has demonstrated that the role of the modern first lady can be a powerful force for structural change

The writer is an academic

ISTANBUL (AA) - The past week saw Türkiye host one of the most consequential diplomatic gatherings in recent years as NATO leaders convened in Ankara to assess an increasingly fragile global security environment. Against the backdrop of ongoing wars, geopolitical rivalries and shifting alliances, discussions centered on the alliance's future and its adaptation to a rapidly evolving international order. Unsurprisingly, defense and security dominated both formal sessions and public statements, reflecting the reality that military conflicts continue to command the world's immediate attention.

Yet amid this overwhelming focus on hard security, another conversation emerged, one that reminded participants that global stability depends not only on military preparedness but also on addressing the social, humanitarian and environmental challenges shaping the future. That broader perspective was advanced by Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan, whose parallel initiatives during the summit placed issues such as child safety, women's leadership in crisis response and sustainable development firmly on the international agenda.

Held on July 7-8, the summit marked the second time Türkiye hosted NATO leaders, following the alliance's 2004 summit in Istanbul. While heads of state deliberated on strategic and military priorities, Emine Erdogan convened a series of meetings that highlighted challenges often overshadowed by geopolitical crises but no less consequential for humanity's future.

One of the most notable events was the meeting titled "Children, Technology and Security: Protecting the Next Generation," which brought together spouses of NATO leaders and representatives from partner countries. Addressing the participants, Emine Erdogan acknowledged that technological progress has dramatically expanded access to education, communication and information. At the same time, she warned that it has exposed children to unprecedented risks, including cyberbullying, online exploitation, harmful content and digital manipulation.

She argued that protecting children in the digital age requires collective responsibility. Governments, technology companies, educators and families, she said, must work together to ensure that child safety is embedded into the design, governance and regulation of digital platforms rather than treated as an afterthought.

Perhaps her most thought-provoking contribution was her description of what she called “techno-colonialism,” a concept that quickly became one of the defining themes of the discussion. As she observed: “The issue is that a handful of companies, concentrated within just a few square kilometers of one valley, determine what billions of children will see and what they will believe. In the face of this techno-colonialism, where the soil is the human mind and the mineral being extracted is our attention, children remain the most vulnerable.”

The significance of introducing this concept extends beyond rhetoric. Naming a phenomenon often marks the first step toward confronting it. By framing the concentration of digital influence as a new form of colonialism, Emine Erdogan sought to encourage policymakers to rethink the ethical responsibilities accompanying technological innovation and to recognize that the digital realm has become a strategic space requiring both governance and accountability.

The visible first lady

Her active role during the NATO summit was not an isolated development but rather a continuation of a public life that has evolved alongside Türkiye's modern political landscape. Since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan entered national politics, Emine Erdogan has consistently maintained a visible presence through initiatives focused on social welfare, humanitarian diplomacy, environmental sustainability and women's empowerment.

The role of a first lady has never followed a universal template. Around the world, some choose to remain largely outside public life, while others become known for philanthropy, advocacy or cultural diplomacy. Some inevitably become associated with political controversy, while others concentrate on ceremonial responsibilities. Increasingly, however, first ladies are expected to use their public visibility to elevate issues that transcend electoral politics.

Emine Erdogan has embraced precisely that role. Throughout her years in public life, she has consistently used the platform afforded by her position to draw attention to the vulnerable, the marginalized and the forgotten. Her advocacy has extended beyond raising awareness of violence against women to broader humanitarian concerns that frequently receive limited international attention. More importantly, these efforts have reflected sustained personal engagement rather than symbolic appearances.

Whether visiting communities devastated by conflict or natural disasters, Emine Erdogan has sought to connect directly with those affected, sharing in their grief while encouraging practical solutions through collaboration among governments, international organizations, civil society and the private sector. Her approach reflects an understanding that humanitarian diplomacy is most effective when compassion is matched by institutional cooperation.

From Gaza to Arakan, from Sudan to Somalia, she has consistently focused attention on regions scarred by conflict, displacement, poverty and environmental destruction. Through the initiatives she has championed, she has brought together public institutions, charitable organizations and private sector stakeholders to deliver tangible assistance and long-term support for communities in need. Rather than limiting her engagement to symbolic advocacy, she has emphasized practical action capable of producing measurable outcomes.

Her model could best be described as that of a “visible first lady,” one who regards public visibility not as a privilege but as a responsibility. This approach has enabled her to place both visible and overlooked global challenges on the international agenda while encouraging broader public engagement with issues that might otherwise remain on the margins of diplomatic discourse.

A global legacy

Among the initiatives most closely associated with Emine Erdogan is undoubtedly the Zero Waste Movement, an environmental campaign whose scale and influence have extended well beyond Türkiye's borders. It is arguably her most internationally recognized project, inspiring governments, international organizations and environmental advocates to rethink approaches to resource management and sustainability.

The Zero Waste philosophy promotes a circular approach to production and consumption by encouraging the efficient use of natural resources while minimizing waste generation. It advocates preventing waste before it occurs, reducing unnecessary consumption, promoting reuse and maximizing recycling. Beyond its environmental benefits, the initiative also seeks to generate positive socioeconomic outcomes by fostering community participation, responsible consumption and greater social solidarity.

Since its launch, the movement has received international recognition from organizations including the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN Development Programme, UN-Habitat, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and the World Bank. These acknowledgments reflect the initiative's growing influence as part of the global sustainability agenda and demonstrate how a nationally developed environmental campaign can contribute to broader international policy discussions.

The climax of this diplomatic push occurred in late 2022. Led by a Turkish diplomatic resolution and co-sponsored by an expansive, ideologically diverse coalition of 105 nations, the UN General Assembly officially designated March 30 as “International Zero Waste Day.”

This designation was not merely symbolic; it established a permanent annual marker on the international calendar, celebrated at UN headquarters and in communities worldwide. It institutionalized a platform for sharing best practices in waste reduction, resource circularity, and sustainable urban planning.

Furthermore, Erdogan’s assertion that “Zero Waste is not only an environmental policy but a moral responsibility” elevated the discourse from technical management to intergenerational ethics. It framed ecological stewardship as a profound duty that contemporary societies owe to the future.

The synthesis of values

In analyzing the public persona of Emine Erdogan, international observers often note the deliberate balance she maintains between global diplomacy and traditional, family-oriented values. As a mother of four and a grandmother, Erdogan frequently emphasizes the importance of family life, preserving domestic routines, and sustaining personal connections despite an incredibly demanding global schedule.

This balance is central to the efficacy of her public platform. In a political landscape where public figures can easily seem detached, her emphasis on family dynamics and intergenerational care serves to ground her broader policy advocacy.

When she speaks on the dangers of digital platforms to children or the necessity of preserving the environment for future generations, she does so not merely as a state representative, but as someone deeply invested in the preservation of the family unit. This perceived authenticity bridges the gap between high diplomacy and the lived experiences of everyday citizens, lending a unique moral authority to her international campaigns.

As the international order grows more fragmented and volatile, the limits of traditional hard power are increasingly apparent. While military defense remains a necessity for national sovereignty, it is fundamentally a defensive, reactive measure. It can deter aggression, but it cannot cultivate the social cohesion, ecological stability or ethical frameworks required for humanity to flourish.

The diplomatic activities of Emine Erdogan, most recently demonstrated at the NATO summit in Ankara, offer a more expansive vision of global leadership. By using her unique platform to champion child safety in digital spaces, challenge the hegemony of “techno-colonialism,” and drive global ecological initiatives like the Zero Waste Movement, she has demonstrated that the role of the modern first lady can be a powerful force for structural change.

Ultimately, her work suggests that true global security cannot be measured solely by the scale of military arsenals or the stability of defense pacts. It must also be measured by the safety of our children, the health of our ecosystems and our collective willingness to meet our moral obligations to future generations. By keeping these human-centric issues firmly on the international agenda, Emine Erdogan continues to reshape both the practice of modern diplomacy and our understanding of what it means to build a secure world.

* Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.