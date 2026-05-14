The 'E1' is one of the most dangerous Israeli settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian territory. Located in Area C of the West Bank, it aims to isolate East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank and facilitate its de facto annexation

E1 project: A step toward the 'decisive plan' The 'E1' is one of the most dangerous Israeli settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian territory. Located in Area C of the West Bank, it aims to isolate East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank and facilitate its de facto annexation

Rayan Abed al-Razeq is a political and legal researcher from Ramallah, Palestine, specializing in public international law, human rights, and state responsibility.

In 2017, incumbent Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, back than a Knesset member, introduced what he termed the "Decisive plan: the right holds the key to peace," arguing that expanding Israeli settlements and increasing the number of settlers would fundamentally transform the geographic and demographic reality in the West Bank. The plan sought to create irreversible facts on the ground that would undermine the prospect of a Palestinian state and reshape Arab perceptions regarding Israel’s presence in the occupied territory. Smotrich stated that "facts on the ground change perceptions and dictate the new reality, and the settlement blocs will prove this" [1]. He subsequently advanced several settlement planning projects aimed at de facto annexation, the most significant and controversial of which was the "E1 project".

E1 Plan

The "E1" is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous Israeli settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian territory. Located between Ma’ale Adumim and Pisgat Ze’ev in Area C of the West Bank, it aims to isolate East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank and facilitate its de facto annexation. First proposed in 1993, "E1" led to the confiscation of more than 12,000 dunams of Palestinian land [2].

On August 14, 2025, the Israeli government approved linking Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem, while Bezalel Smotrich stated that the project “buries the Palestinian state.” [3] On September 11, 2025, Benjamin Netanyahu approved additional plans in Ma’ale Adumim, including the “Fabric of Life” project, and allocated 3 billion shekels for more than 7,600 settlement units, declaring: "Ma’ale Adumim is part of our land; what we are doing here is realizing a vision." [4] The Israeli government also replaced the term “West Bank” with “Judea and Samaria” in official land registration documents, including a notice issued on September 10, 2025 concerning land between Ma’ale Adumim and Jericho. [5]

It further imposed special entry permits on the villages of Beit Iksa, Nabi Samuel, and the Khalaileh neighborhood northwest of Jerusalem, restricting Palestinian movement in preparation for implementing the project. [6]

These measures reflect a policy of de facto annexation of Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank, in violation of international law, which considers settlement activity illegal and classifies it as a war crime threatening international peace and stability.

Settlement activity as a war crime

Israeli settlement activity constitutes a war crime under international law and remains a major obstacle to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. This position is grounded in Article 46 of the Hague Conventions of 1907, Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and Article 8(2)(b)(viii) of the International Criminal Court Rome Statute, all of which prohibit the transfer of an occupying power’s civilian population into occupied territory.

International resolutions have consistently reaffirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements in the territories occupied since 1967. Most notably, United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 of December 23, 2016 declared that Israeli settlements "have no legal validity" and constitute a "flagrant violation" of international law. Likewise, the UNGA, through Resolutions 81, 116, 158, and 195 adopted on December 15, 2025, reaffirmed the illegality of settlements, relying on the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on 9 July 2024, which confirmed the illegality of Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory and called for the dismantlement of settlement activities.

The United Nations General Assembly has reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, recalling Resolution 67/19 of 2012.

Nevertheless, Israel continues expanding settlement projects, including "E1", thereby undermining the viability of a contiguous Palestinian state and reinforcing the need for effective international accountability mechanisms.

Possible international mechanisms to confront settlement projects

On May 6, 2026, more than 448 former European officials submitted a letter to EU leaders urging immediate action against Israel’s annexation policies in the occupied West Bank through the "E1" plan. The appeal followed Israel’s announcement of new tenders for the project in June 2026, aimed at transferring more than 15,000 settlers to confiscated Palestinian lands. The letter stated that: "the EU must take immediate steps to deter Israel from continuing its illegal annexation of Palestinian lands in the West Bank, including restrictive trade measures and sanctions against individuals involved in settlement activities". [7]

These officials urged the European Union to adopt concrete measures against Israel during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting held on May 11, 2026. However, the meeting resulted only in limited sanctions against certain Israeli individuals and entities, without broader measures to hold the Israel accountable [8].

In addition to the proposals to suspend the 1995 EU–Israel Association Agreement, based on Israel’s alleged violation of Article 2 concerning human rights and human dignity, were not adopted, as suspension of the Agreement requires unanimous approval by all 27 EU member states [9]. Consequently, political considerations prevailed over the legal obligations established by the agreement.

Moreover, The European Court of Human Rights established an important judicial precedent on June 11, 2020 by condemning a French court ruling that violated the freedom of expression rights of the BDS movement. The case concerned the movement’s advocacy for boycotting products originating from Israeli settlements and its position that settlement activity constitutes a war crime under international law [10].

These demands reflect a legal obligation upon EU member states and states parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention, whose applicability to the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 has been repeatedly affirmed by the UNGA. Under Article 146, states are required to adopt punitive diplomatic and economic measures against perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity pursuant to the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Furthermore, UN resolutions have required states to halt the activities of companies supporting Israeli settlements, particularly following the UNGA resolution of September 26, 2025 concerning the publication by the UN Human Rights Council of a list identifying 153 companies from 11 countries involved in settlement activities in the West Bank. The resolution also called on those states to warn and prosecute the companies and individuals concerned [11].

Despite these legal obligations and international resolutions, efforts to hold Israel accountable remain dependent on the political will of states, amid the continued inability of international institutions, including the UN and the EU, to effectively enforce their resolutions concerning Palestine and Israeli settlement activities.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing, Israeli policies appear to undermine the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination through continued settlement expansion aimed at obstructing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Such expansion extends beyond the "E1" project to broader settlement plans across the West Bank, including the northern areas around Jenin [12] and the expansion of the Beit El settlement by more than 1,200 units. [13]

These policies reflect continued disregard for international agreements, United Nations resolutions, and international humanitarian law, resulting in displacement, land confiscation, and restrictions on Palestinian rights, while political considerations continue to hinder effective international action against such practices.

[1] https://hashiloach.org.il/israels-decisive-plan/

[2] https://www.cwrc.ps/page-3497-ar.html

[3] https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckgdzxpkdd7o

[4] https://www.alquds.co.uk/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%AA%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%84-%D9%8A%D8%B6%D9%85-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%B5%D9%85%D8%AA-3-%D9%82%D8%B1%D9%89-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%AF%D8%B3-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%82/

[5] https://poica.org/2025/10/%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%A7%D9%81%D8%B8%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%AD%D8%A7-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%AE%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%B7%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%B1/

[6] https://www.noonpost.com/337991/

[7] https://www.wattan.net/ar/news/486708.html

[8] https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/8282370

[9] https://aja.ws/lx551r

[10] https://pchrgaza.org/european-court-of-human-rights-deals-major-blow-to-israels-war-on-palestine-solidarity/

[11] https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2025/09/un-human-rights-office-updates-database-businesses-involved-israeli

[12] https://pnn.ps/news/722685

[13] https://imemc.org/article/israel-plans-1200-new-colonial-units-in-beit-el/

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.