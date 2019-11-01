Operation Peace Spring
Turkey: Basic needs being met in northern Syria
Drinking water, food, among others, provided in Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ayn, says Turkey's provincial governorate
151 SNA troops martyred during Turkey’s Syria operation
Some 559 soldiers of Turkey-backed Syrian National Army wounded fighting against YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria
144 SNA troops martyred during Turkey’s Syria operation
Over 550 Syrian National Army soldiers wounded fighting alongside Turkey against YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria
Turkey, Russia start second joint patrols in N.Syria
Turkey, Russia conduct second military patrol east of Euphrates River in N.Syria as part of Sochi deal
'Civilians, structures unharmed' in Turkey's N.Syria operation
Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to clear northern Syria of terrorists to create safe zone
132 SNA martyred fighting YPG in Syria anti-terror op
Nearly 500 Syrian National Army troops wounded fighting alongside Turkey against YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria