Operation Peace Spring

Turkey: Basic needs being met in northern Syria

Drinking water, food, among others, provided in Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ayn, says Turkey's provincial governorate

Syria: YPG/PKK supporters attack Russian army vehicle

Turkey’s disaster response agency brings aid to Syria

'YPG/PKK keeps violating safe zone in northern Syria'

Turkey, Russia complete 4th joint patrols in N. Syria

Anadolu Agency’s Op. Peace Spring book meets readers

Turkish lawmaker: Anti-terror operation achieved goal

151 SNA troops martyred during Turkey’s Syria operation
07.11.2019

Some 559 soldiers of Turkey-backed Syrian National Army wounded fighting against YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria

144 SNA troops martyred during Turkey’s Syria operation
06.11.2019

Over 550 Syrian National Army soldiers wounded fighting alongside Turkey against YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia start second joint patrols in N.Syria
05.11.2019

Turkey, Russia conduct second military patrol east of Euphrates River in N.Syria as part of Sochi deal

'Civilians, structures unharmed' in Turkey's N.Syria operation
04.11.2019

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to clear northern Syria of terrorists to create safe zone

132 SNA martyred fighting YPG in Syria anti-terror op
01.11.2019

Nearly 500 Syrian National Army troops wounded fighting alongside Turkey against YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria

